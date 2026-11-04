11 drivers detained in 24 hours, eight without a licence and three under the influence of alcohol

11 drivers detained in 24 hours, eight without a licence and three under the influence of alcohol

Over the past 24 hours, police in North Macedonia detained 11 drivers at various locations across the country. They are suspected of the criminal offence of “reckless driving of a motor vehicle”, under Article 297-a of the Criminal Code. Eight of them were driving without having passed a driving test.

Those detained include D.S. (22) from Skopje, I.L. (47) from the village of Batincë near Skopje, D.A. (30) from the village of Poroj near Tetovo, S.A. (19) from Gostivar, Xh.R. (31) from Radovish, R.E. (21) from the village of Raklish near Radovish, A.H. (47) from Struga and A.M. (31) from the village of Lisiçan near Kërçovë.

Të lidhura

None found

In Gostivar, police also conducted a formal interview, in the presence of a parent, with a 16-year-old who had been driving a passenger vehicle without having obtained the right to drive.

Three others were caught driving under the influence of alcohol after having also been involved in road accidents earlier. They are S.S. (43) from the village of Biljanoc near Kumanovo, H.J. (39) from the village of Dramçe near Kërçovë and D.C. (31) from the village of Osiçe near Kriva Palanka. Once the cases have been fully documented, the appropriate criminal charges will be filed against them.

The Ministry of Interior urged road users to observe traffic rules carefully and not to drive without having passed a driving test, under the influence of alcohol or while banned from driving a motor vehicle.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:46

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