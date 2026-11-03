Leaders of institutions receive seasonal flu vaccines in Pristina

Leaders of institutions receive seasonal flu vaccines in Pristina

President Justina Shiroka Pula, Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu and Health Minister Arben Vitia received seasonal flu vaccines at the Main Family Medicine Center in Pristina.

During the visit, Haxhiu urged citizens to get vaccinated, emphasizing the importance of preventing flu and protecting public health.

Të lidhura

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The Assembly speaker warned that falling temperatures are expected to be accompanied by a wider spread of seasonal flu. She therefore urged citizens to take care of their own health and that of their families.

She described the vaccine as a simple and important way to reduce the risk of infection and flu-related complications, especially for older people and those with chronic illnesses.

In closing, Haxhiu expressed her gratitude to health workers for their dedication to providing services and caring for citizens.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 13:33

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