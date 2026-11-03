Demiri denies responsibility to investigators: I found my son and granddaughter’s bodies in the room

Demiri denies responsibility to investigators: I found my son and granddaughter’s bodies in the room

Brahim Demiri, the main suspect in the murder of his son, initially denied responsibility for the crime he is accused of when questioned by police. He told investigators that he had found his son and infant granddaughter dead in the room.

The deceased man is suspected of having drowned the infant. According to reports, Demiri is suspected of trying to stage what had happened, and a rope was also found in the room.

Të lidhura

None found

The Basic Court in Gjilan has ordered Demiri’s detention on suspicion that he murdered his son on Sunday at their apartment in the village of Demiraj.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 13:33

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