State Election Commission approves initial results in Bërvenicë, sets deadlines for objections

At its 26th session, the State Election Commission unanimously approved the conclusion announcing the initial results of the second round of the early election for mayor of the Municipality of Bërvenicë. The decision was based on the submitted record summarizing the results of the mayoral vote, Form No. 21 B.

Of the valid votes counted for the two candidates, Arkin Jahiji of the National Alliance for Integration – AKI received 4,442. Stojanço Radiçevski, the candidate of the “Your Macedonia” coalition led by OBRM-PDUKM, received 4,184 votes.

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The record of the Bërvenicë Municipal Election Commission, Form No. 21B, summarizing the mayoral election results, shows that the electoral roll contained 16,256 voters. A total of 8,828 citizens voted, or 54.31% of those registered. There were 7,428 unused ballots, while 8,626 of the ballots cast were deemed valid and 202 invalid.

Publication of the initial results starts the statutory deadlines for filing objections. Citing Article 148, paragraph (2), of the Electoral Code, the State Election Commission says objections concerning the voting procedure may be filed within 48 hours of the close of voting. That deadline expires on 03.11.2026 (Tuesday) at 19:00. For the procedure of collecting and verifying the results, the deadline is 48 hours after the announcement of the initial results, expiring on 04.11.2026 (Wednesday) at 15:30.

The conclusion verifying and announcing the initial results of the second-round vote for mayor of the Municipality of Bërvenicë will be made available on the State Election Commission’s official website.