Kosovo Judicial Council prioritizes court cases involving the media, journalists and SLAPP lawsuits

Kosovo Judicial Council prioritizes court cases involving the media, journalists and SLAPP lawsuits

The Kosovo Country Report notes that the Kosovo Judicial Council (KJC) has decided to give priority to court cases involving the media, journalists and civil society organizations.

This approach is set out in the Strategic Plan for Access to Justice 2026–2028, approved by the KJC. The document instructs judges at all levels of the judicial system to prioritize strategic lawsuits against public participation, known as SLAPPs.

Të lidhura

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Cases covered by this framework also include those affecting journalists and civil society organizations, particularly matters related to defamation and safety.

The aim of this measure is to expedite court proceedings in cases affecting freedom of expression, media activity and the work of civil society organizations.

SLAPP lawsuits are defined as legal tools that can be used to exert financial and legal pressure on journalists, activists or organizations working on issues of public interest.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:01

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