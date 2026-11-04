Egzon Azemi: The wishes of Astrit Dehari and Arbënor Xhaferi are being fulfilled; justice will come

MP Egzon Azemi has reacted on Facebook to the cases of Astrit Dehari and Arbënor Xhaferi, accusing those who, according to him, have kept the justice institutions—including courts, prosecutors’ offices and investigative bodies—under their control.

Azemi says he cannot know whether the circumstances surrounding Astrit Dehari’s death and the case of Arbënor Xhaferi will ever be fully clarified. Nevertheless, he stresses that their wishes are being fulfilled.

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According to the MP, Kosovo will not be divided, sold or broken up, and those responsible for these cases will face the consequences.

“The criminals’ time is up. There will be justice!” Azemi wrote in his reaction.