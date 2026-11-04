Egzon Azemi: The wishes of Astrit Dehari and Arbënor Xhaferi are being fulfilled; justice will come

Egzon Azemi: The wishes of Astrit Dehari and Arbënor Xhaferi are being fulfilled; justice will come

MP Egzon Azemi has reacted on Facebook to the cases of Astrit Dehari and Arbënor Xhaferi, accusing those who, according to him, have kept the justice institutions—including courts, prosecutors’ offices and investigative bodies—under their control.

Azemi says he cannot know whether the circumstances surrounding Astrit Dehari’s death and the case of Arbënor Xhaferi will ever be fully clarified. Nevertheless, he stresses that their wishes are being fulfilled.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the MP, Kosovo will not be divided, sold or broken up, and those responsible for these cases will face the consequences.

“The criminals’ time is up. There will be justice!” Azemi wrote in his reaction.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:01

Tags: , , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive