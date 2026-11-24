The president of the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (LSM), Sllobodan Trendafilov, sharply criticized Deputy Minister of Economy and Labour Marjan Risteski on social media after Risteski said the possibility of making Sunday a working day again should be considered.

Trendafilov said the union was not surprised by this position, whether it reflected Risteski’s personal opinion or was part of government policy.

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According to the head of LSM, by asking why Sunday should not become a working day again, the deputy minister was acting as a “megaphone for the bosses.” Trendafilov linked this position to calls to abolish holidays, saying that employers and officials alike were increasingly speaking about restricting workers’ rights.

He asked whether Risteski had ever worked, or currently works, on Sundays before proposing that nearly 90 percent of workers who do not work that day now return to work on Sundays.

LSM reminded the deputy minister that Saturday is also a non-working day. According to the union, employers abuse this day more often, while policymakers do not respond to workers’ daily complaints.