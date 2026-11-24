Health Minister Sasho Klekovski said he expects amendments to the Law on Protection from Smoking to be adopted. After that, he said, measures will be determined to ban the sale of tobacco and tobacco products to minors.

Klekovski believes that banning smoking in enclosed spaces and prohibiting the sale of cigarettes to children under 18 are the two most important steps toward reducing the harmful effects of tobacco.

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Asked why inspections are not being carried out now to check whether retailers are selling cigarettes to minors, the minister replied that the legal amendments must first be adopted. He said this would make systematic measures possible, rather than relying on someone standing near a vending machine and counting cases in which cigarettes are sold to children.

He explained that monitoring the sale of cigarettes to minors does not mean having someone stationed at kiosks 24 hours a day. According to Klekovski, monitoring systems exist, including identification models. The minister said models from the region are being reviewed, on the basis of which a systematic measure will be developed and a corresponding campaign launched. He added that the models being studied will be implemented appropriately, instead of relying on a temporary measure in which someone stands outside a kiosk to observe cigarette purchases.