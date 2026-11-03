Israel warns US and Gulf countries of the risk of Iranian chemical weapons

Israel warns US and Gulf countries of the risk of Iranian chemical weapons

Israel has warned the United States and Gulf countries about the possibility that Iran could use chemical weapons. According to Israeli claims, Tehran is developing technology that would allow these weapons to be carried and launched by missiles.

The New York Times reports that Israeli officials consider this risk more urgent than the nuclear threat. They have also informed Washington of the possibility.

Të lidhura

None found

Reactions in the Persian Gulf have been mixed: some countries have dismissed the intelligence as irrelevant, while other officials are taking the warnings seriously.

Meanwhile, some US officials have raised doubts about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intentions. They suspect he is using the warnings to push Donald Trump toward another confrontation with Iran.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 23:01

Tags:
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive