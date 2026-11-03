Israel warns US and Gulf countries of the risk of Iranian chemical weapons

Israel has warned the United States and Gulf countries about the possibility that Iran could use chemical weapons. According to Israeli claims, Tehran is developing technology that would allow these weapons to be carried and launched by missiles.

The New York Times reports that Israeli officials consider this risk more urgent than the nuclear threat. They have also informed Washington of the possibility.

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Reactions in the Persian Gulf have been mixed: some countries have dismissed the intelligence as irrelevant, while other officials are taking the warnings seriously.

Meanwhile, some US officials have raised doubts about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intentions. They suspect he is using the warnings to push Donald Trump toward another confrontation with Iran.