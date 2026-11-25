Injured in the eye during the protest, 28-year-old Erjon Vishkulli summoned to the prosecutor’s office today: what he is expected to testify

This Wednesday, Erion Vishkulli, the 28-year-old who was injured in his left eye during the October 24 protest in Tirana, is expected to appear at the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office at 11:00 as part of the investigation to fully establish what happened.

The details were reported by journalist Esido Barkaj during a report for Vizion Plus.

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Vishkulli is expected to be questioned by the investigative team to clarify where he was when he was injured, what he noticed in the area, and whether he managed to identify the police officer suspected of firing rubber bullets at the protesters.

The 28-year-old is also expected to submit to the Prosecutor’s Office the documents and medical reports relating to his injury and the surgery he underwent in Italy.

One of the main questions still to be resolved is the nature of the object that injured the young man’s eye.

It is not yet known whether it was a rubber bullet or a metal pellet that had lodged in his eye.

Meanwhile, the investigative team is finding it difficult to identify the police officer who may have caused the injury because of the chaos and clashes between protesters and police during the October 24 demonstration.

Erion Vishkulli’s testimony and medical documentation are expected to be important elements of the investigation, which aims to clarify the circumstances of the injury and establish responsibility for the incident.