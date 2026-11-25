Hearing postponed in the “Capat vs Sekiraqët” case as Fatos Abazi is in serious condition

The hearing scheduled for Wednesday at the Basic Court in Pristina in the Aktash murder case did not take place, as defendant Fatos Abazi is reportedly in serious condition.

Korab Gashi, Valdrin Ademi, Robert Llumnica, Salih Sekiraqa, Fatos Abazi, Erd Marevci, Endrit Llapashtica, Dardan Marevci and Vesel Bunjaku are accused in this case over the killing of Premtim Gashi in the Aktash neighborhood of Pristina on September 1, 2024.

Të lidhura None found

After the parties’ attendance was verified, lawyer Mentor Neziri said that his client, Fatos Abazi, was in poor health.

Abazi himself said he wanted the trial to continue, but his condition prevented him from remaining in the hearing.

As the conditions for proceeding with the trial were not met, the court decided to postpone the hearing to another date.

Prosecutor Bashkim Zeqaj was present in the courtroom, along with defendants Korab Gashi, Valdrin Ademi, Robert Llumnica, Salih Sekiraqa, Fatos Abazi and Erd Marevci, and their defense lawyers Kujtim Kërveshi, Xhemajl Ademi, Driton Musliu, Kosovare Kelmendi, Skender Musa, Mentor Neziri and Visar Haxhibeqiri.

The panel hearing the case is chaired by Fatime Dermaku, with Alltën Murseli and Ertan Sejfulla as members.

At the initial hearing held on May 6, 2026, Korab Gashi, Valdrin Ademi and Erd Marevci pleaded not guilty to “Attempted murder” and “Unauthorized possession of weapons.” Vesel Bunjaku pleaded not guilty to “Unauthorized possession of weapons” and “Evidence tampering.” Robert Llumnica, Salih Sekiraqa and Fatos Abazi denied the charge of “Aggravated murder” but pleaded guilty to “Unauthorized possession of weapons.”

On August 26, 2026, Korab Gashi, Valdrin Ademi and Erd Marevci again pleaded not guilty to “Attempted murder” and “Unauthorized possession of weapons.” Robert Llumnica, Salih Sekiraqa and Fatos Ajvazi pleaded not guilty to “Aggravated murder” but pleaded guilty to “Unauthorized possession of weapons.” At that hearing, Vesel Bunjaku pleaded guilty to “Unauthorized possession of weapons” and “Evidence tampering,” and proceedings against him were separated. On August 28, 2026, he was sentenced to seven months in prison and fined 2,000 euros.

The trial in absentia of Endrit Llapashtica and Dardan Marevci began on July 21, 2026. Proceedings against them are taking place without the defendants present, as they have so far been unavailable to the justice system.

The indictment against nine people—Korab Gashi, Valdrin Ademi, Robert Llumnica, Salih Sekiraqa, Fatos Abazi, Erd Marevci, Endrit Llapashtica, Dardan Marevci and Vesel Bunjaku—was filed by the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina on February 12, 2026. It concerns the killing of Premtim Gashi in Pristina’s Aktash neighborhood on September 1, 2024.

According to the indictment, the incident followed an armed clash between two groups at the “From” venue. Premtim Gashi was killed, while several other people were injured. The defendants face charges including “Aggravated murder,” “Attempted aggravated murder,” “Evidence tampering” and “Unauthorized possession, control or ownership of weapons.”

The indictment links the motive for the attack to an earlier dispute on March 4, 2024, between Shkumbin Sekiraqa, Salih Sekiraqa’s son, and Pajtim Gashi, Premtim Gashi’s brother. According to the prosecution, that clash escalated the conflict between the two groups.