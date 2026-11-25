Serbian citizen suspected of attempting to smuggle 5,000 cartons of cigarettes through the “Bogorodicë” border crossing

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Gevgelija has initiated proceedings against a Serbian citizen suspected of the criminal offense of smuggling.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, at the “Bogorodicë” border crossing, upon entering the country, he allegedly transported undeclared cigarettes in a truck owned by a Serbian company belonging to him.

Të lidhura None found

Hidden in 100 unmarked cardboard boxes were 5,000 cartons of cigarettes of the “Marlboro,” “Davidoff” and “Winston” brands. Their total value is estimated at around 9,000,000 denars.

The suspect had declared that he was transporting propylene granules. However, during an inspection of the trailer, customs officers discovered the undeclared cigarettes in the front and middle sections. The goods were immediately seized.

The public prosecutor requested that the preliminary proceedings judge order detention, arguing that the circumstances clearly indicate a risk of flight, the Prosecutor’s Office announced.