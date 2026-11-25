As part of the operation codenamed “Clean Schools,” police dismantled a group that sold drugs near schools and in other public places in the city of Shkodër, arresting 13 people.

Those arrested were: Qamil Gusha, 36; Fatjon Gokaj, 39; Martin Pezerja, 21; Abedin Sufaj, 21; Lisart Draçini, 28; Emanuel Marku, 20; Sokol Kuçi, 25; Izmir Tafili, 35; Edilberto Fusha, 21; Emiljan Fusha, 23; Gjonfranko Krahishta, 21; Lionis Marku, 18; and Mariglen Gjergji, 18.

Të lidhura None found

The suspects are believed to have operated in several organized groups, distributing drugs in doses in areas near educational institutions and other public spaces. According to police, four of them, Fatjon Gokaj, Izmir Tafili, Sokol Kuçi and Lionis Marku, have previous convictions for the production and sale of narcotics.

During searches of their homes, police seized 1 kilogram and 670 grams of cannabis, part of it divided into doses, three electronic scales, pharmaceutical bags for packaging the drugs, two vehicles and 14 mobile phones.

THE NOTICE:

The “Clean Schools” operation was finalized by the Narcotics Investigation Sector following three months of investigations using proactive methods.

Several groups suspected of selling drugs in doses, mainly near schools and in other public places in the city of Shkodër, were targeted.

Thirteen people were arrested.

Three of them have previous convictions for the production and sale of narcotics.

Seized were 1 kilogram and 670 grams of suspected Cannabis Sativa, part of it divided into doses, two vehicles, 14 mobile phones, three electronic scales and pharmaceutical bags for packaging the narcotic substance in doses.

Specialists from the Narcotics Investigation Sector of the Shkodër Local Police Directorate, following investigations conducted using proactive methods over a three-month period and under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Shkodër Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction, finalized the operation codenamed “Clean Schools.”

As part of this operation, the detention orders issued by the Prosecutor’s Office were executed against 13 people suspected of the criminal offense of “Production and sale of narcotics,” committed in cooperation, specifically:

– F. G., 39; I. T., 35; S. K., 25; and L. M., 18, all residents of Shkodër and with previous convictions for the production and sale of narcotics;

– Q. G., 36; M. P., 21; L. D., 28; E. M., 20; E. F., 21; E. F., 23; Gj. K., 21; and M. Gj., 18, all residents of Shkodër;

– A. S., 21, a resident of Malësi e Madhe.

The investigation indicates that these individuals, organized into several groups, sold drugs in doses near schools and in other public places in the city of Shkodër.

During searches of the homes of those arrested, police services found 1 kilogram and 670 grams of suspected Cannabis Sativa, part of it divided into doses and packaged in pharmaceutical bags, three electronic scales and pharmaceutical bags for dividing and packaging the narcotic substance into doses. These items were seized as material evidence, along with two vehicles and 14 mobile phones, which are suspected of having been used for this criminal activity.

The procedural materials were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Shkodër Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction for further action.