The Women MPs’ Group is organizing the Assembly of Women Parliamentarians and Assembly Members today, as part of the launch of the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign.

The meeting is being held at the Assembly of Kosovo under the theme “Ensuring justice, protecting survivors and ending impunity.” The plenary session is attended by MPs, as well as assembly members from municipal assemblies across Kosovo.

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The discussions focus on access to justice, support for and protection of survivors of violence, as well as the fight against impunity for those responsible for gender-based violence.

The international campaign begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on December 10, International Human Rights Day.