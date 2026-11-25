Kosovo police warn of a fraudulent message circulating in their name

Kosovo Police have urged citizens and institutions to beware of a fraudulent email being sent to various email addresses. It falsely claims to be from Fehmi Hoti, acting director general of the Kosovo Police, and the Kosovo Cyber Security Agency.

The message, titled “Report: Cybercrime/Illegal Drugs,” threatens recipients with arrest if they do not report to the police within 24 hours, according to the official announcement.

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Authorities clarified that the document is unofficial and urged citizens to ignore it, take no action, and not reply to the sender.

Institutions said the case would be addressed and further steps would be taken.