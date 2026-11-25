Officers from the Tetovo Police Department detained S.D., 25, from Tetovo, yesterday, on 24 November 2026, at 6:10 p.m. on Krushevaçka Street.

According to a statement from Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior, a court ruling had been issued against him ordering him to serve a three-year, six-month prison sentence for a criminal offense committed in violation of Article 188, Paragraph 5 of the Criminal Code.

Të lidhura None found

Following his detention, he was taken to the Idrizovo Penitentiary, where he will serve his sentence.