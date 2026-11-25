North Korean authorities have given Switzerland’s diplomatic representative 48 hours to leave the country and have also demanded the closure of the Swiss office in Pyongyang. The decision was made public by state media one day after North Korea warned that it could close the newly reopened mission because of sanctions imposed by Switzerland.

Switzerland is one of a limited group of Western countries that maintain dialogue with Pyongyang. The development came just weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea, where the normalization of relations between the two countries was discussed.

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However, relations became strained after Switzerland added a children’s camp in the city of Wonsan to its sanctions list. The measure was taken amid suspicions that the camp had helped indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from territories occupied by Russia.

The Korean Central News Agency, KCNA, reported that the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had declared Sylvain Astier, head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the country, “persona non grata” and had asked him to leave within 48 hours.

According to the same report, Pak Hyon Su, director general of the European Affairs Department at the Foreign Ministry, summoned Astier and handed him a memorandum requesting the closure of the diplomatic office.

KCNA said Astier’s expulsion was linked to what Pyongyang described as an “openly hostile act” by the Swiss authorities, specifically the sanctioning of the Songdowon International Children’s Camp, which is attended by students from China and Russia.

Switzerland’s diplomatic office in North Korea operates under the authority of the Swiss embassy in Beijing, the capital of China, which handles diplomatic and consular matters with Pyongyang.

A day earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, had warned that the office would be closed and criticized Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions.

Emeritus professor at Dongguk University Koh Yu-hwan told AFP that Pyongyang’s message was not directed only at Switzerland.

“This is a warning to other countries that relations will not improve if they participate in sanctions,” he said.