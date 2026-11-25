A protest march against femicide and violence against women is being held today in Skopje as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

The protest will begin at 5 p.m. from Woman Warrior Park and continue to the area in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The “Not One More” initiative is calling on institutions to assume responsibility, guarantee timely protection and ensure justice for victims of violence. A performance action has also been planned at the end of the march.

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“When institutions are deaf, let us force them to listen to us! We will not remain silent!”, the protest call says.