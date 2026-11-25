Gërvalla: 19,916 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kosovo since 2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla has called for stronger institutional and societal efforts to prevent and combat gender-based violence, as part of the official launch of the global “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign.

Gërvalla said that violence does not manifest itself only through physical assaults, but also through threats, control, humiliation and intimidation. According to her, from 2019 through October 2026, 19,916 cases of domestic violence have been recorded in Kosovo, while 33 women have been killed during this period.

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She stressed that violence affects people of different ages and genders, including women, men, older people and children. According to the minister, it constitutes a violation of human rights and dignity that recognizes neither social boundaries nor cultural differences.

Gërvalla urged citizens not to remain silent, justify or accept violence. She emphasized that reporting cases is a civic responsibility and an expression of solidarity with people who need protection.

The minister called for every case to be reported, heard and treated seriously by the institutions, with a prompt and appropriate response.

“Report violence! Report the perpetrator!” was her appeal.

Gërvalla also stressed that the fight against violence cannot be limited to the campaign’s 16 days. According to her, these days serve to raise awareness, while the commitment to eliminating violence must continue every day of the year.