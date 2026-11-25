During an event held by the Assembly of Women Parliamentarians and Assemblywomen at the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu spoke about violence against women and the obligation of institutions to ensure their protection.

Haxhiu pointed out that a large number of women do not experience their homes as safe places, even though the home should be the space where they find peace and protection.

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“Throughout history, women have faced various forms of injustice, but the most serious issue affecting women is that many of them do not feel safe in their own homes,” she declared.

According to her, domestic violence must not be excluded from public responsibility or considered a private problem.

“For years, violence has been concealed behind the argument that what happens within the family is a private matter, but the door of the home cannot also be the boundary where the state’s responsibility ends,” Haxhiu said.

Referring to Arlinda’s murder, she also highlighted Arlinda Zekaj’s request to return to her home.

“A few weeks ago, Arlinda Zekaj wanted to return to her home. ‘I want to go to my home,’ the deceased woman had said, a request so simple that neither the court’s decision nor the presence of the police managed to protect it,” Haxhiu declared.

She once again called for the circumstances of this murder to be fully investigated and for the institutions’ responsibilities to be clarified.

“It is essential to determine where the institutional protection chain failed,” Haxhiu stressed.