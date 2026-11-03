In Tokyo, a stolen watch worth more than 260,000 euros is returned to a store with an apology note

In Tokyo, a stolen watch worth more than 260,000 euros is returned to a store with an apology note

A package delivered to a store in Tokyo on November 1 contained a surprise: the luxury Swiss watch stolen the previous week, along with a handwritten apology note. The watch is valued at more than 260,000 euros.

The return was reported on Monday by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper and other Japanese media, citing anonymous sources close to the investigation.

Të lidhura

None found

The incident took place in the Nakano district. A man posing as a customer tried on an Audemars Piguet watch worth 46 million yen, then left the store with it still on his wrist.

Investigators checked the serial number and confirmed that the returned watch was the one that had been stolen. The store declined to comment when contacted by AFP, while the Tokyo police are continuing their search for the man suspected of the theft, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

The same shopping center was the scene of another theft in August, when four luxury watches worth more than 1.13 million euros were taken from another store.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 10:31

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