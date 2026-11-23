On Monday, the Committee on Social Welfare, Labour, Family, the Values of the Liberation War, Victims of Wartime Sexual Violence and Missing Persons met with representatives of the Government Commission for the Recognition and Verification of the Status of Persons Sexually Assaulted during the Kosovo Liberation War.

The meeting addressed procedures for recognizing and verifying the status of survivors of wartime sexual violence, as well as how the Government Commission operates.

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The commission’s chair, Leonora Selmani, presented MPs with a report on the institution’s activities and responsibilities. She said the commission has nine members, who review applications and documents submitted to establish the status of victims of wartime sexual violence.

Selmani also spoke about work to draft and update legal and sub-legal acts, as well as the initiative to extend the commission’s mandate.

“In accordance with the legislation in force, I have prepared a brief written report. As stipulated by law, the commission has nine members. Our task is to review applications concerning the rights of victims of sexual violence and the documentation used as evidence for victims of wartime sexual violence. We have also worked intensively on sub-legal acts and internal rules that have supported the commission’s work. We have also contributed to supplementing and amending the law, while the initiative to extend the commission’s mandate came from the institution itself,” she said.

Arton Konushevci, chair of the Committee on Social Welfare, asked whether changes to the composition of the Government Commission had affected its work and operations.

“Have changes in membership had a negative impact on the commission, or caused difficulties in its functioning?” Konushevci asked.

Psychiatrist Shpend Haxhibeqiri replied that the changes in membership had not created obstacles to the commission’s approach to survivors of sexual violence.

According to him, commission members have taken part in training and exchanged experiences with teams from various countries. He added that the new female members had adapted to the institution’s work and responsibilities.

“We have completed all the training, and so far we have hosted teams from various countries. I believe the foundation of our work has remained unchanged. The new colleagues who have joined the team have shown a willingness to learn and listen, so we have not encountered difficulties in providing the appropriate approach to survivors, which is our priority,” Haxhibeqiri said.

After the Government Commission representatives’ opening remarks and the MPs’ questions, the meeting continued without the media present.