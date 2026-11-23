Deputy Minister of Education Driton Sulejmani has responded to statements by the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) about the low representation of Albanian students among scholarship recipients for the 2026/2027 school year.

Sulejmani said scholarships are awarded according to set criteria, without ethnic or political distinctions.

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Results have so far been announced for four categories, while a further 2,470 scholarships are expected to be announced. These are intended to provide social support and support students in dual-education classes.

“Interest among Albanian students has been significantly higher in precisely these two categories. For this reason, any assessment of their representation should take into account the number of applications, whether applicants meet the criteria, and the results across all categories—not just some of them,” Sulejmani said.

He also said he was ready to publish data on applications, criteria and scoring, while ensuring personal data remained protected.

The deputy minister stressed that no final conclusion about the process can be drawn until the results for all categories have been announced.