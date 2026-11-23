Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said today that drafting of the law on the Specialist Chambers will begin this week, with the process expected to be completed with the help of experts.

He spoke to the media about the issue at a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Kosovo Correctional Service. “We said it would happen this week, and we are waiting for the experts to wrap it up in the coming days,” Kurti said, KP reports.

Të lidhura None found

The Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans’ Organization has voiced concern over political developments related to amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers. It has warned of nationwide protests if the process is delayed and not completed soon.

According to the organization, it is unacceptable for such an important issue to be delayed because of political disputes or pressure from the international community. It has called on the government and the parliamentary majority to take responsibility and not allow delays to obstruct the completion of the process.

Veterans are calling for amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers to be passed under an expedited procedure, within the shortest possible timeframe permitted by parliamentary and institutional procedures.

Earlier, Kurti had said that the working group includes the relevant institutions and parliamentary political parties, as well as legal experts tasked with drafting the documents.

He stressed that the law’s content must be carefully prepared in accordance with Kosovo’s Constitution and legislation before being submitted for discussion and approval. Kurti added that his position on the Specialist Court has not changed since the spring of 2015.