North Macedonia ranked 68th in the world in 2026 and, for the first time, entered the group of countries with a very high level of e-government development, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced.

The country’s results in the United Nations E-Government Development Index for 2026 were presented at a news conference by Minister Stefan Andonovski. The new ranking is 16 places higher than in 2024, when North Macedonia ranked 84th.

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This is North Macedonia’s second-best position in the index rankings, which have been published since 2003. The country achieved its best result in 2010, ranking 52nd. In the 2026 edition, North Macedonia is among 11 countries that moved from the high to the very high level of e-government development. It is also one of five European countries in this category.

North Macedonia’s index score rose from 70 in 2024 to 78.4 in 2026. With an increase of 7 points, the country recorded the largest gain in the region over this period. The index measures online services, telecommunications infrastructure and human capital; North Macedonia improved in all three areas. Its online services score rose from 66 to 74, its telecommunications infrastructure score from 75 to 81, and its human capital score from 70 to 79. The citizen e-participation indicator also increased, from 57 to 65, on a scale with a maximum of 100 points.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, within the online services category, the institutional framework scored 96 points, compared with 88 in the previous assessment. The score for technological features rose from 68 index points to 100. However, service delivery remains an area where further progress is needed, particularly by expanding the procedures that citizens and businesses can complete entirely online.

Andonovski emphasized the international significance of the UN study, which assesses digital governance development in 194 countries using a common methodology and provides long-term data on progress and challenges. The findings will help set priorities and guide further improvements in public services, infrastructure and digital skills.