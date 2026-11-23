Iskra Haxhi: Attacks on journalists treated like those on officials as National Committee for their protection is established

Iskra Haxhi, head of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, announced today the establishment of the National Committee for the Protection of Journalists.

Haxhi Vasileva noted that institutional protection and law enforcement are essential. She added that amendments to the Criminal Code have improved journalists’ legal position.

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Speaking on behalf of Chief Prosecutor Nenad Saveski, who is on an official trip and was unable to attend, Haxhi said he sincerely welcomed the initiative to establish the Committee.

She described the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s representation on the National Committee for the Protection of Journalists as an important point of reference. According to Haxhi, freedom of expression is the highest standard that institutions must guarantee.

Haxhi also stressed that those who try to obstruct free speech must be punished.

The amendments to the Criminal Code, she said, have in practice placed attacks on journalists and media workers, when related to their duties, on the same footing as attacks on public officials.