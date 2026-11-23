As questions continue over the future of U.S. forces in Kosovo, Germany said it was maintaining regular contact with Washington and NATO allies regarding KFOR. Berlin did not clarify whether the possibility of reducing U.S. troops had been specifically discussed in these talks.

A source from Radio Free Europe has reported on a plan that envisages a significant reduction in the number of U.S. soldiers in Kosovo—from around 650 currently to approximately 50 by February 2028. This information has not been independently confirmed, and neither the United States nor NATO has publicly announced that such a plan exists.

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The debate over reviewing the U.S. military presence in Europe took place on November 17 in Brussels, during consultations between NATO allies and senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby. Washington’s aim is to align the deployment of forces with global priorities, including the Indo-Pacific region, without this representing a sign of withdrawal from its commitments in Europe.

NATO has announced that its presence in Kosovo will gradually be adjusted, with the aim of returning to the levels seen before 2023. That year, reinforcements were sent to Kosovo following tensions in the north and the attack in Banjska. More than 4,600 soldiers from member and partner countries are currently serving in KFOR. Any reduction will be based on security assessments and could be halted if the situation on the ground deteriorates.

Asked whether Germany would increase its contribution if U.S. forces were reduced, Berlin did not make any specific commitment. However, the German parliament approved an extension of the mandate for the country’s troops in KFOR, authorizing the deployment of up to 400 soldiers.

A spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense told Radio Free Europe that, for security reasons, details of the mission’s planning could not be made public. U.S. forces have been stationed in Kosovo since 1999 and lead KFOR’s Regional Command East, which is headquartered at Camp Bondsteel near Ferizaj.

NATO has reiterated that, despite the announced reorganizations, KFOR’s mandate and the alliance’s commitment to Kosovo’s security and stability remain unchanged.