SDSM accuses Mickoski and Slaveski of enabling Macura to buy the insurance company “ZOIL Macedonia” for around 1.7 million euros, after bringing Alta Bank to North Macedonia and into the country’s banking sector.

The party is seeking clarification about the possible consequences for customers who hold policies with the company. “The question is straightforward: will claims be paid without obstacles?”

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SDSM also asks whether coverage for road accident damage, car and vehicle insurance, property, houses and apartments, as well as travel, health and workplace injury insurance, is at risk.

“What are the institutions doing, and why is the Insurance Supervision Agency silent?” SDSM said in a statement.

According to the party, the Insurance Supervision Agency should disclose whether, following Davor Macura’s detention in Serbia and the revocation of Alta Bank’s license, it reviewed its approval of his qualified holding in the insurance company.

SDSM is also seeking answers on whether the company has the minimum capital required by law, whether supervisory measures have been imposed, and what steps have been taken to protect policyholders.

The party says it has received information from whistleblowers and expects Slaveski to include it in the investigation into Alta Bank, which, it says, he has refused to launch.

One of the whistleblowers’ claims is that the application to take control of the insurance company was reviewed within two and a half days. SDSM asks how the necessary checks could have been carried out in such a short period.

The whistleblowers also allege that the transaction was brokered by an intermediary firm owned by the brother of Drakulovska, president of the Insurance Supervision Agency’s Council of Experts. SDSM notes that, if the claim is true, this would constitute a conflict of interest.

The party wants to know whether the agency examined the possibility of a conflict of interest and whether it applied the same supervisory criteria to Alta Insurance as it does to other insurance companies.

SDSM is calling on the National Bank, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Insurance Supervision Agency to make all the documentation public, along with the decision-making timeline, dates, opinions, approvals and names of those involved in making the decisions.