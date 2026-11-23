Where is Grenell?” – The Imeri family demands answers: Thaçi was promised freedom but was deceived

Following two verdicts by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague against former president Hashim Thaçi, the family of Haki Imeri is demanding accountability from those who, it says, had assured them Thaçi would not be convicted or that Richard Grenell would get him out of prison if he were sentenced.

In a statement on Facebook, the Imeri family says the court in The Hague has now issued two rulings against Thaçi. It is calling on those who made these promises to speak openly and explain why they deceived the defendant, whom it also refers to by his wartime nickname, “The Snake of Broja.”

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“Where is Rik Grenell? Demand answers from him. Grenell has extorted and deceived you,” the Imeri family writes.

The family is also demanding that everyone it says lied about the matter be named publicly, insisting this should be done “with facts, not lies.”

Two sentences within two months

On September 16, 2026, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers issued its first-instance verdict against Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi in the war crimes case. Thaçi and Krasniqi were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, Veseli to 18 years, and Selimi to 13 years. Thaçi’s defense team has said it will appeal the verdict.

In the second case, involving obstruction of the administration of justice, Judge Christopher Gosnell sentenced Thaçi to 17 months in prison on November 17. Bashkim Smakaj, Fadil Fazliu and Hajredin Kuçi were also convicted in the case, while Isni Kilaj was acquitted. After the sentence was announced, Thaçi said: “This is politics, not justice.”

A spokesperson for the Kosovo Specialist Chambers has clarified that, if the verdicts become final, the sentences will not be served concurrently but one after the other.

Grenell and calls for Thaçi’s release

Richard Grenell, who served as President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, has for years been one of the most prominent American voices supporting Thaçi. In February 2025, on the 17th anniversary of independence, he called Thaçi a “founding father” of Kosovo’s statehood and called for an end to what he described as “unjust imprisonment.”

In October of that year, Grenell described the European judicial system as “brutal” and “archaic.” He also expressed hope that, after his release, Thaçi would sue in a U.S. court everyone who had kept him in The Hague.