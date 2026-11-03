Heavy strikes between Russia and Ukraine: 62 injured in Kharkiv, drones hit refinery near Moscow

Fighting between Russia and Ukraine remains intense, with both sides carrying out airstrikes and making extensive use of drones along the front line.

In Kharkiv, a hospital was hit overnight in one of the heaviest attacks on Ukrainian territory. Russian forces used ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs in the combined attack, which left at least 62 people injured, according to local authorities cited by Ukrainian media.

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Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said around 200 patients needed to be transferred to other healthcare facilities. Emergency crews continue to work at the site of the attack.

In the Nemyshlianskyi district, one of the bombs struck a passageway connecting buildings in the healthcare complex. The blast damaged more than 1,000 windows at the hospital and nearby residential buildings.

Overnight, Ukrainian drones struck the Slavneft-Yanos refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, about 250 kilometres northeast of Moscow. The complex ranks among Russia’s largest oil refineries.

Ukrainian media, citing monitoring channels, said residents had reported at least three fires inside the industrial complex after the strike.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defences had shot down 856 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Moscow claimed they were intercepted over Bryansk, Belgorod, Moscow, Yaroslavl, Tver and other Russian regions, as well as over annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

The Dnipropetrovsk region also came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack. Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional military administration, reported strikes on infrastructure, residential buildings and administrative facilities in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Four people were injured and a private house was damaged in the Nikopol area. According to Ganzha, the strikes continued into the early morning hours, with search-and-rescue teams and emergency services deployed on the ground.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the November 2 Russian airstrike on a humanitarian centre in Komyshuvakha, a village in the Zaporizhzhia region, has risen. The head of the regional administration, Mykhailo Semikin, said the toll had reached 29 dead and five injured.

According to the authorities, the fate of 48 people remains unknown, while search-and-rescue operations continue in the area hit by the attack. Describing the incident as a grave tragedy, Semikin stressed that every number represents a human life and a family waiting for news of their loved ones.