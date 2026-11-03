Marjana Koçeku on the Veliaj–Rama clash: Divisions in the Socialist Party could deepen, prime minister may be forced to resign

Independent MP and former Socialist Party lawmaker Marjana Koçeku spoke on “Prime News24” about the clash between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj.

She said a battle had begun between the two figures from the same political party, and that no one should intervene to save either side. Koçeku said both “speak from prison,” although one is behind bars and the other is outside. She said they should be left to continue down the path they have taken, as she sees no signs of them turning back.

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Koçeku described the divisions within the Socialist Party as predictable. She recalled that a rift already existed in the party when she left, and said the latest developments could drag on and, through a “butterfly effect,” lead to further divisions within the party.

The MP predicted that the outcome could be Edi Rama’s resignation, as protesters are also demanding. In her view, Rama is not a politician who would willingly accept leaving office, but the situation could reach a point where he has no other choice.

During the interview, Koçeku also revisited her departure from the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group to continue as an independent MP. She clarified that cutting ties with the group’s members was a personal decision. Koçeku added that she had never had much faith in friendship in politics and that her brief time in the group had not given her the opportunity to form such bonds.