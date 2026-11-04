Pandovski: Political influence and funding undermine judicial independence

Following the publication of the European Commission’s report on the country, Blagoja Pandovski, head of Transparency International Macedonia, spoke about shortcomings in the rule of law. He highlighted influence over the judiciary and the dependence of justice institutions on the state budget.

Referring to the World Justice Project’s section on the rule of law, Pandovski said one of the biggest problems identified was the judiciary’s lack of independence. According to him, judicial bodies face influence from other authorities, including the executive branch. He added that independence is inadequate both in the face of this influence and in functional terms.

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In a statement to “Shenja,” Pandovski explained that the executive and legislative branches can provide courts and prosecutors’ offices with sufficient resources through appropriate legal procedures. This, he said, would increase the likelihood that they pursue perpetrators of criminal offenses and hear civil and criminal cases.

He stressed that the lack of resources is another indication of the judiciary’s insufficient independence in this situation: courts and prosecutors’ offices depend on the state and the executive branch to fund their work.