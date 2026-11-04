He ordered 12 kilograms of marijuana from Czechia, but Italian officers were waiting instead of his package

A shipment containing about 12 kilograms of marijuana mixed with synthetic cannabinoids, with a market value exceeding €100,000, was seized by the Guardia di Finanza in the Padua area. The person expecting the package was met not by a courier, but by police officers.

The investigation began after checks at a transport and delivery company, where drug-sniffing dogs alerted officers to a package from the Czech Republic. With authorization from judicial authorities, officers opened the shipment and found the drugs inside.

Të lidhura None found

Police decided to let the shipment continue, setting up a “controlled delivery” operation. The aim was to identify the recipient and document the suspected criminal activity.

The shipment arrived at the designated address in the Lower Padua area, where a man accepted it. Immediately after the delivery, Guardia di Finanza officers intervened and searched his home.

During the search, officers found 155 grams of hashish, 85 grams of marijuana, two precision electronic scales and a notebook containing handwritten records of transactions and money movements.

Investigators suspect the seized items may have been used to distribute drugs. The man has been reported to the authorities and remains under investigation. The case is still at the preliminary investigation stage.

Laboratory tests also revealed a distinctive aspect of the seized substance’s composition. Initial tests had found a relatively low level of THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis.

Further examinations by the Forensic Toxicology Laboratory in Padua, however, detected MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid. According to investigators, this substance may produce stronger effects than traditional cannabis and is suspected of having been used to alter the composition of the plant-based product. Investigations are continuing to determine the full extent of the suspected activity and the origin of the drugs.