About 60 visits and on-site inspections by the Tax Administration of Kosovo (TAK) at businesses trading through online platforms and postal services uncovered 51 cases of tax irregularities.

TAK said the violations included economic activity by unregistered businesses, employment of undeclared workers and the sale of goods without fiscal receipts.

Të lidhura None found

As a result of the inspections, 36 cases were recommended for assessment and handling through the ZGJONA system, while 24 fines were issued.

According to TAK, the inspections were carried out in cooperation with relevant institutions to oversee online businesses and formalize the sector.

In its announcement, TAK stressed that anyone conducting economic activity, regardless of how it is carried out, must register their business, formalize their workers’ employment, declare their income and pay their tax obligations in accordance with the legislation in force, Bota sot reports.