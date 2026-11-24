Haxhiu and the Kosovo Forum of Disability discuss rights and challenges

Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu met with representatives of the Kosovo Forum of Disability to discuss the rights of people with disabilities and the challenges they face.

The representatives presented their demands and concerns, focusing on the inclusion of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Kosovo’s Constitution.

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Haxhiu said she was ready to have their demands considered in the Assembly, in cooperation with the relevant committees and parliamentary groups.

She also underlined the importance of the forum’s representatives participating directly in these processes, so that institutions give their demands the attention they deserve.