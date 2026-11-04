Saimir Korreshi: Why doesn’t Marta Kos speak about the 1 billion in damage Balluku has caused to the budget?

Democratic Party MP Saimir Korreshi discussed the European Commission’s progress report on Albania and statements by Marta Kos in an interview with News24.

Korreshi said the EU enlargement commissioner did not mention what happened to Erion Veliaj at Fier prison or the threats against him made in Prime Minister Rama’s name.

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He also said she spoke very little about, and failed to mention, the 1 billion in damage to the state budget caused by former deputy prime minister Belinda Balluku.

Saimir Korreshi: She barely mentions the fact that Balluku caused 1 billion in damage to the state budget. She does not mention what happened to our friend Veliaj. Or the threats that none of the justice officials spoke out about. Ms. Kos said nothing about the fact that those who beat protesters with rubber batons were rewarded again. People here are living on 27,000 lek in welfare assistance and struggling to afford food. They cannot even buy a loaf of bread a day. I had not expected her to say anything.

And as for Marta Kos, she needs to speak about concrete things. Otherwise, they themselves are involved. How can the OSCE/ODIHR come and say the elections were stolen, yet no one mentions the role of dirty money from crime? We go to parliament, but no one asks us anything. Fifteen municipalities were merged with the stroke of a pen. Those poor people spoke up, but no one listened to them. What dialogue can we talk about when everything is decided by what the commander says?

Even the president is like a doorman who opens the door for the government. Although parliament used its voting majority to reject our election inquiry committee, the Constitutional Court ruled in our favor. Why doesn’t Ms. Kos speak about that? When Ms. Kos speaks, she should not make a mockery of things. We cannot even hold a debate. We cannot even question Mr. Demo. We are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. All these actions lead to one question in the end: Can the opposition overcome a voting majority of 86? No.