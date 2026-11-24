The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) has calculated that, after adjustment for inflation, the daily value of the student meal would rise to 156 denars. This would be 11.4 percent more than the current amount of 140 denars, “Meta.mk” reports.

Minister Vesna Janevska said the calculation was based on figures published by the State Statistical Office.

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Janevska stressed that the law could be interpreted in different ways. Three lawsuits have already been filed with the Administrative Court over the issue of adjusting the amount.

“We will act as the Court decides,” she said, answering journalists’ questions after visiting the “Kiril Pejčinović” Primary School in Kisela Voda.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a new system for using the meal benefit. Instead of debit cards, it plans to use the new state application “M-Uslugi”.