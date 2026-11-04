Gashi: Kosovo made progress on some reforms despite institutional deadlock

Liza Gashi, deputy chairwoman of the Committee on European Integration, said Kosovo had made progress in several areas of reform despite the institutional deadlock. According to her, the European Commission’s 2026 report does not describe any regression but notes that reforms have moved more slowly.

The period covered by the report, from September 1, 2025, to September 1, 2026, was marked by institutional deadlock, with a caretaker government, a nonfunctioning Assembly and institutions that, in a number of cases, did not answer to the Assembly, Gashi said.

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Three rounds of elections were held during those months. The report assessed them as credible and trustworthy, while noting their pluralism and high democratic standards, she said.

Gashi cited the fight against organized crime and public administration reform as areas where progress had been made. She emphasized that the report found no reversal of reforms, but mainly a slowdown in their implementation.

Speaking about the European Union’s Growth Plan, Gashi said Kosovo was among the first countries to submit its reform plan but, because of the political impasse, ended up last in the region to secure Assembly approval of the international agreement.

She also singled out Chapter 31, which examines for the first time how closely Kosovo’s foreign and security policy aligns with that of the European Union.

“Kosovo is 100 percent aligned with the EU’s foreign and security policy, including sanctions against Russia and Belarus,” Gashi said.

According to her, Kosovo continues to ask the European Commission to send it the questionnaire, the first step toward obtaining candidate country status.

Gashi stressed that progress in this process also requires political will from the European Union. She added that Kosovo must continue seeking solutions to the challenges hindering its progress toward the EU.