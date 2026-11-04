Kurti discusses comprehensive law and support for people with disabilities with HANDIKOS

Kurti discusses comprehensive law and support for people with disabilities with HANDIKOS

The challenges facing people with disabilities and stronger institutional support for them were the focus of a meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and representatives of HANDIKOS.

In a statement about the meeting, Kurti highlighted discussions on drafting a comprehensive law intended to address the needs and demands of these citizens in full.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the prime minister, preparing the law requires close cooperation with relevant organizations and associations because they have firsthand knowledge of the difficulties people with disabilities face.

Kurti also said the discussion covered safeguarding dignity and equal opportunities, as well as ensuring that institutions take the needs of people with disabilities into account when making decisions.

Calling for concrete solutions and institutional support, he pledged to work to improve the well-being of people with disabilities. In his post, Kurti stressed that the government is fully committed to responding to their requests and improving their well-being.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 23:00

Tags: , , ,
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally