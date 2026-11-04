Kurti discusses comprehensive law and support for people with disabilities with HANDIKOS

The challenges facing people with disabilities and stronger institutional support for them were the focus of a meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and representatives of HANDIKOS.

In a statement about the meeting, Kurti highlighted discussions on drafting a comprehensive law intended to address the needs and demands of these citizens in full.

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According to the prime minister, preparing the law requires close cooperation with relevant organizations and associations because they have firsthand knowledge of the difficulties people with disabilities face.

Kurti also said the discussion covered safeguarding dignity and equal opportunities, as well as ensuring that institutions take the needs of people with disabilities into account when making decisions.

Calling for concrete solutions and institutional support, he pledged to work to improve the well-being of people with disabilities. In his post, Kurti stressed that the government is fully committed to responding to their requests and improving their well-being.