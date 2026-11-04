Progress Report praises the work of the Information and Privacy Agency

The Information and Privacy Agency announced that the European Commission’s 2026 report on Kosovo recognizes its work in reviewing complaints about access to public documents and the protection of personal data.

According to the report, complaints are handled independently and efficiently. The European Commission also finds that the legal framework for personal data protection is largely aligned with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

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However, the report stresses that work must continue to align the framework with the EU Law Enforcement Directive. Meanwhile, the Data Protection Agency’s capacity is considered adequate.

The document notes the adoption of secondary legislation and an increase in staffing capacity, but emphasizes that more employees are needed. This need is particularly important in the face of growing challenges related to privacy protection.

The report observes that public institutions and private entities have improved their response, largely thanks to greater awareness. The European Commission also recommends that the Agency be systematically included in consultations on drafting legislation related to personal data protection.