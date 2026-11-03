Former AKSHI director Mirlinda Karçanaj appears before SPAK

Former AKSHI director Mirlinda Karçanaj appears before SPAK

Mirlinda Karçanaj, the former director of the National Agency for Information Society (AKSHI), appeared before SPAK today as part of the investigation into the agency’s tenders.

Karçanaj appeared in compliance with a court-ordered reporting requirement.

Të lidhura

None found

SPAK’s investigation concerns suspected manipulation of public procurement procedures, preferential treatment of certain companies and obstruction of free competition in high-value tenders conducted by AKSHI.

Other individuals are also implicated in the same case, including businessmen Ergys Agasi and Ermal Beqiri, as well as former agency officials.

Prosecutors are also investigating suspicions of unlawful competition through coercion, unlawful deprivation of liberty and money laundering.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 10:32

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