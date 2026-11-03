Alliance asks Konjufca to explain recent diplomatic appointments

Recent appointments to Kosovo’s embassies and consulates have prompted a response from Alliance, which has raised concerns about nepotism and the appointees’ family and political ties.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Alliance asked Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Minister Glauk Konjufca to say whether Decision No. 113/2024 has been revoked. The decision, signed on April 23, 2024, by former minister Donika Gërvalla, barred the ministry from employing close relatives of officials and diplomats.

Të lidhura None found

Alliance says Konjufca signed the latest appointments to the diplomatic service and claims that some of the appointees have family or political ties to figures in power.

Its statement names five people: Rina Dragidella in Washington, Kaltrina Dalipi in Berlin, Vera Rexhepi Leci in Iowa, Lumturie Lipoveci in The Hague and Njazi Ajvazi in Copenhagen. In these cases, Alliance raises questions about family and political ties, as well as whether the appointees meet the criteria and whether diplomatic promotion procedures were followed.

Alongside asking whether Decision 113/2024 has been officially revoked, Alliance wants to know when and why that may have happened. It also asks Konjufca to explain how, in its view, Kosovo’s diplomatic missions are becoming places to accommodate people connected to those in power.

Alliance says it will demand accountability for every appointment and will not remain silent in the face of what it calls nepotism in Kosovo’s diplomatic service. In its view, abandoning principles and violating the law in force constitute the greatest betrayal of young professionals and career diplomats.