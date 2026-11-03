Faton Peci: Identification of three missing intellectuals brings grief to Mitrovica and Kosovo

Faton Peci: Identification of three missing intellectuals brings grief to Mitrovica and Kosovo

Mitrovica Mayor Faton Peci has reacted following confirmation of the identities of Adem Ademi, Fatmir Fazliu and Ali Haliti, who were abducted and forcibly disappeared by the Serbian regime in April 1999.

In a Facebook post, Peci expressed his condolences to their families and stressed that the tragedy of these intellectuals brings grief not only to their relatives, but also to Mitrovica and all of Kosovo.

Të lidhura

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He recalled that in April 1999, the Serbian regime abducted and forcibly disappeared Albanian intellectuals, seeking to silence the minds, knowledge and voices of a people fighting for freedom.

According to Peci, the recent identifications have confirmed the fate of Adem Ademi, Fatmir Fazliu and Ali Haliti, who were among the group of missing intellectuals.

Peci offered the families his most sincere condolences, emphasizing that their grief is shared by everyone.

He also stated that Serbia continues to conceal its crimes and the truth, while demands to establish the fate of missing persons and secure justice will not cease.

“We will not stay silent, we will not forget, and we demand justice!” Faton Peci concluded.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 23:46

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