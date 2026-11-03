KFOR personnel train for helicopter medical evacuations

Soldiers from Regional Command East and KFOR medical personnel took part in joint training on medical evacuations and helicopter operations.

KFOR said the training involved practicing procedures for transporting, unloading and loading patients by helicopter.

Të lidhura None found

According to KFOR, the exercise aims to strengthen cooperation, aviation safety and medical readiness so that patients receive effective treatment from the point of injury through to the highest levels of healthcare.

The mission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents of Kosovo, in accordance with its UN mandate.