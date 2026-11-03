Fatal attack in Bulqizë: 53-year-old dies after being bitten by a bear

Fatal attack in Bulqizë: 53-year-old dies after being bitten by a bear

A 53-year-old man has died in Bulqizë after he was reportedly attacked and bitten by a bear.

The incident was reported at around 14:10, when Bulqizë Hospital notified the police station’s operations room that relatives of U. F. had sought medical help for him.

Të lidhura

None found

After receiving the report, police officers and an investigative team went to the scene. During their checks, they confirmed that the 53-year-old had died.

U. F.’s body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for further examination.

Under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigative team is continuing its work to fully establish and document the circumstances of the incident.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 22:16

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