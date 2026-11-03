Spanish transport minister resigns after train crash that killed 69

Six days after the tragic train collision in Spain, Transport Minister Óscar Puente announced his resignation. The accident killed at least 69 people and injured dozens more.

Puente announced his decision in the Spanish Congress, where he had been called to explain the circumstances of last Wednesday’s accident near the town of Urda, south of Madrid.

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“A transport minister in a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two accidents of this magnitude in less than a year,” he said, also referring to the fatal accident in January in the southern region of Andalusia.

In the latest collision, a high-speed train operated by state-owned Renfe struck the rear of a stationary train operated by Iryo.