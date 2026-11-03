Koçeku calls for political action from Socialist Party figures: Spiropali and others should vote to show their opposition to Rama

Marjana Koçeku called on Elisa Spiropali and other Socialist Party figures not to let their criticism stop at statements, but to back it up by voting against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Appearing on Prime News24, the independent lawmaker commented on criticism of the government coming from within the Socialist majority. She said confronting Rama’s leadership requires strong political action from all Socialist Party figures.

Të lidhura None found

Asked whether Spiropali unsettles the prime minister, Koçeku said yes, citing the rhetoric Spiropali has used recently.

The lawmaker added that she would support stronger political engagement from all Socialist figures so that the positions they have expressed in words are reflected in their votes.