Edi Paloka on Elisa Spiropali: she seemed to me like an abandoned wife begging her husband to return and would forgive him

Invited to the “This Week” show on News24, Democratic Party MP Edi Paloka commented on Elisa Spiropali’s accusations against the government, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Belinda Balluku.

During his remarks, Paloka used a quip about the situation, saying that Spiropali seemed to him like a woman whose husband has left with his mistress and who tells him: “come back, because I will forgive you.”

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The Democratic MP also called on Socialist Party representatives to speak openly about everything they know about the government’s scandals.

According to Paloka, despite leveling accusations against the prime minister, Elisa Spiropali appeared to be asking Edi Rama to abandon Belinda and return. Now, he continued, Rama is pushing her into a hole and taking her to SPAK’s doorstep; while she was begging him to return, he sent her to SPAK. Paloka added that Rama’s repression of his own people continues without interruption, because he seeks to keep everyone under control, and he called on them to rise up against this dictator.