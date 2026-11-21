Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has stated that the world is facing the largest energy crisis ever recorded, while expressing concern that global developments are silently leading humanity toward a third world war.

According to him, the greatest impact is expected to be felt in Europe, especially in electricity and fuels; as a signal of this situation, Mickoski mentioned the price of gas on international exchanges. He also warned of an extremely difficult winter, especially for Europe, first for electricity and then for diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline, stressing that prices will remain high, since gas on exchanges today is three times more expensive than the price it had in the same period last year.

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