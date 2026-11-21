Our planet currently has a temporary companion in space. A small asteroid, about two meters in diameter, has been captured by Earth’s gravity and is now moving around it in orbit, which is why it is being called a “mini-moon.”

According to astronomers, the celestial body named 2026 QQ8 will stay close to Earth until the first days of December. After that it will escape the planet’s gravitational pull and continue its own journey in an orbit around the Sun.

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Discovering this asteroid was not easy, CNN reports. Because the object is small in size and has very faint light, astronomers needed several weeks to determine whether they were dealing with a natural body or an artificial satellite that had gone out of service.

The object was first spotted in August by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky, who initially recorded it under the provisional name Sar2901. Only after its orbit was carefully analyzed did it become clear that it was something special. At the end of October, the Minor Planet Center of the International Astronomical Union officially registered it as 2026 QQ8.

Although the idea of a second moon may sound strange, astronomers say that Earth can continually capture small celestial bodies for short periods through its gravity.

Matthew Payne, director of the Minor Planet Center, explains that on average there may be one such object near Earth at any given moment. Some of them stay for weeks or months, while at other times there may be none.

According to experts, most of these bodies are very small, move fast, and are often located at distances that make them difficult to detect with existing telescopes.

Astronomers assure that asteroid 2026 QQ8 poses no risk to Earth. It is so small that even if it entered the planet’s atmosphere, it would break apart before causing any damage.

So far astronomers have identified around 40,000 near-Earth objects and approximately 1.5 million celestial bodies throughout the entire solar system. However, this number is expected to increase significantly.

With the help of the telescope that has the world’s largest digital camera, scientists aim to detect and record asteroids, comets and other distant objects at unprecedented speed.

Matthew Payne predicts that, when this survey becomes fully operational, the number of known objects in the solar system could go from 1.5 million to around 5 million.